Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo proposed to Georgina Rodriguez for marriage in August 2025. Now, in a recent interview with Piers Morgan, CR7 disclosed the entire incident of how he proposed to his long-time partner. Ronaldo revealed that his proposal was not planned. Georgina Rodriguez had asked for a ring from CR7 with a good stone. Cristiano had planned to offer to her on dinner. When the Portuguese superstar was offering her the ring, suddenly their two daughters, Alana and Bella, asked, "Daddy, you’re gonna give the ring to Mom and you’re going to ask her to be married?’. Ronaldo said that then he felt, "it’s the right moment to say yes’, I say ‘yes’". Cristiano Ronaldo Opens Up on Wedding Plans With Georgina Rodriguez, CR7 Says Ceremony Likely After FIFA World Cup 2026 With 'Trophy' (Watch Video).

CR7 Reveals How He Proposed:

“I’m not a romantic guy… but I’m romantic in my way!" Ronaldo gives a detailed account of his marriage proposal to Georgina Rodriguez, which happened with the help of their daughters. Watch more 👇 📺 https://t.co/tL9iaAjcNS@piersmorgan | @cristiano pic.twitter.com/WzvwfiWa2L — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) November 4, 2025

Full Interview

