Cristiano Ronaldo received the first red card of his illustrious international career as Portugal were handed a shock 0-2 defeat by the Republic of Ireland in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in Dublin on Friday, November 14. The 40-year-old was shown the red card in the 61st minute of the match after he elbowed Dara O'Shea. Initially, it was a yellow card which he was show,n but it was upgraded to a red soon. With this red card, Cristiano Ronaldo will miss the Portugal vs Armenia FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match on November 16. It was a night to forget for the Portugal National Football Team as well, with the European giants suffering their first loss of the qualifying campaign. Republic of Ireland's Troy Parrott scored in the 17th and 45th minutes to secure a massive win for the hosts at the Aviva Stadium. Cristiano Ronaldo Talks About His Retirement Plan, 40-Year-Old CR7 Reveals 'It Will Be Soon' (Watch Video).

Republic of Ireland 0-2 Portugal

🇮🇪✌️ A Troy Parrott double sees the Republic of Ireland take down Portugal! pic.twitter.com/h9EkfZ044W — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 13, 2025

Cristiano Ronaldo Receives First Red Card in International Career

226 - In his 226th senior international appearance for Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo has been red carded for the very first time. Mist. pic.twitter.com/VCgibTPK08 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 13, 2025

Republic of Ireland vs Portugal Goal Video Highlights

