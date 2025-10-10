In the ongoing October international football window, the Argentina national football team are set to play two friendlies, one against the Venezuela national football team and the other against the Puerto Rico national football team. Both matches are organized to be held in the United States of America (USA). The Argentina vs Venezuela game is scheduled to be played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The last match Argentina played was against Ecuador, which they lost 0-1, being without their leader, Lionel Messi. Will Lionel Messi Play With MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli in 7v7 Celebrity Match During GOAT India Tour 2025 Mumbai Event?.

The Argentina vs Venezuela international friendly fixture is scheduled to kick off at 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Saturday, October 11. Venezuela had finished the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers in a disappointing eighth spot, and they would like to start on a fresh note. Fans looking to know if the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi will play in the Argentina vs Venezuela international friendly fixture will get their answers below.

Will Lionel Messi Play in Argentina vs Venezuela International Friendly Football Match?

Lionel Messi is fully match-fit and actively training with the rest of the squad. So, the Argentine superstar Lionel Messi will be expected to play in the Argentina vs Venezuela International Friendly match. Messi did not feature in the last match against Ecuador, but if he does play this one, this will be his 195th game. Argentina Announces Squad for USA Friendlies: Lionel Messi, New Faces Included for Venezuela and Puerto Rico Clashes.

La Albiceleste is expected to make Lionel Messi play in this friendly, keeping early preparations for defending the FIFA World Cup 2026 in mind. However, the 38-year-old Leo is not expected to play for a full 90 minutes; he might start and get subbed, or come as a substitute later.

