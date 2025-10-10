By now, the world knows that the Argentine football superstar, Lionel Messi is coming to India. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner will be appearing in the all-special "GOAT India Tour 2025", visiting three cities: Kolkata, Mumbai, and Delhi, from December 13 to 15. Many events, plenty of activities have been planned in India to welcome one of the best footballers on earth, if not the best, as Lionel Messi visits Kolkata on December 13, Mumbai on December 14, and Delhi on December 15. Lionel Messi India Tour 2025 Tickets: How to Buy Tickets to Watch Argentina and Inter Miami Star?.

To add more to the hype of Messi coming on a special tour to India, it has been learned that many big Indian personalities will be present at the events across all three cities. After the former FC Barcelona star completes his visit in Kolkata, at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) on December 13, after 14 years since his first time in the country at the same venue, he will visit Mumbai. On December 14, at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Lionel Messi will be present.

Will Lionel Messi Play With MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli During His India Tour 2025 in Mumbai?

The Inter Miami star Lionel Messi is scheduled to be at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on December 14 for the "GOAT India Tour 2025" event. As per District, the official ticketing partner of the event, "action kicks off with a high-energy 7v7 celebrity match" that day. Lionel Messi India Tour 2025 Tickets: How To Buy Tickets of Wankhede Stadium Online To Watch Argentine Footballer, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni in a Seven-a-Side Cricket Match.

It has been reported by multiple media outlets that the legendary Indian cricketers MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli might also be present in the "GOAT India Tour 2025" December 14 Mumbai event. Also, it has been reported that Lionel Messi might play in the "7v7 celebrity match", likely cricket, alongside MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. However, these are just reports; no official confirmation has been made.

