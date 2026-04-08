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Brazilian giants Santos kick off their CONMEBOL Sudamericana 2026 campaign with a challenging away fixture against Deportivo Cuenca. The Group D opener, held at the Estadio Alejandro Serrano Aguilar, pits the historical prestige of the Peixe against an Ecuadorian side bolstered by altitude and recent domestic form. While Santos enter as technical favourites, the hosts' home advantage in the Andes, sitting at 2,500 metres, remains a significant leveller. However, all eyes are on Neymar Jr, whose presence at Santos in 2026 remains a major focal point for Brazilian football. FIFA World Cup 2026: Here's A Look At Groups Ahead 23rd Edition of Football WC.

Will Neymar Jr Play Tonight in Deportivo Cuenca vs Santos CONMEBOL Sudamericana 2026 Match?

Santos superstar Neymar Jr will not feature in tonight’s CONMEBOL Sudamericana group stage opener against Deportivo Cuenca, as the club manages the veteran's fitness ahead of a demanding season. The 34-year-old forward has remained in Brazil to undergo specialised conditioning following a recent medical procedure, despite travelling fans in Ecuador hoping to see the icon in action at the Estadio Alejandro Serrano Aguilar.

The Brazilian international, who returned to his boyhood club in 2025, recently underwent a Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) procedure on his knee during the March international window to address lingering micro-lesions and bolster his long-term match fitness. 'Lionel Messi Can Reach Historic 1,000-Goal Milestone, Argentina Coach Lionel Scaloni Issues Bold Statement.

The absence is part of a strategic roadmap designed to ensure Neymar is available for a crucial stretch of 13 consecutive matches leading into the summer. With the FIFA World Cup 2026 in North America just months away, Neymar is reportedly determined to prove his physical readiness to Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Neymar is expected to return to the starting eleven for Santos’ next domestic fixture. The club’s medical staff and physiologists have prioritised 'strength, speed, and endurance' work this week, viewing the trip to Ecuador as an unnecessary physical risk given the travel and altitude.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2026 03:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).