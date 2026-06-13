The FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks into high gear today with a blockbuster Group C clash as five-time champions Brazil take on 2022 semi-finalists Morocco. The eagerly awaited encounter is set to electrify the New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, at 3:30 AM IST. FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule Today (June 14): Timings in IST, Venues, Groups.

Will Neymar Play in Brazil vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Football Match?

However, the Selecao will be without their talismanic forward, Neymar Jr., for their tournament opener. Neymar, 34, has been officially ruled out of the clash against the Atlas Lions due to a calf injury he sustained in May.

Despite being named in Carlo Ancelotti's star-studded squad, the Brazilian forward has not trained with the team and missed pre-tournament warm-up matches. Brazil's coach, Carlo Ancelotti, stated in his pre-match press conference that Neymar is 'working very hard to recover as quickly as possible'and expressed hopes for his return to full training next week.

However, reports suggest that Neymar's grade two calf injury could keep him sidelined for the entire group stage, with a two to three-week recovery timeline. England's FIFA World Cup 2026 Preparations Rocked as Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham's Boots and Team's Equipment Stolen in Kansas City.

Match Details

Detail Information Match Brazil vs Morocco Competition FIFA World Cup 2026, Group C (Matchday 1) Date Saturday, June 13, 2026 / June 14 June (IST) Kick-off 6:00 PM ET (Eastern Time) / 3:30 AM (Indian Standard Time) Venue New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Head-to-Head and Recent Form

This will be the fourth meeting between Brazil and Morocco in international football. In their three previous encounters, Brazil holds a slight advantage with two wins to Morocco's one. This will also be their second encounter in a World Cup. Their last encounter saw Morocco claim a historic 2-1 friendly victory in March 2023. The only previous World Cup fixture between these two nations was in 1998, where Brazil secured a dominant 3-0 win in the group stage.

Brazil enters the tournament on the back of strong friendly performances, having won their last three matches and scoring 11 goals in the process. The Seleção also boast an impressive record in World Cup openers, remaining unbeaten in their last 20 (W17, D3). FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table: USA Tops Group D After Opening Victory, Canada Draws in Group B.

Morocco, meanwhile, arrives in North America brimming with confidence after their sensational run to the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup. They further cemented their status by winning the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and are currently unbeaten in their last five friendlies, including a recent 1-1 draw with Norway. However, history is not on their side for opening fixtures, as the Atlas Lions have never won their first match at a World Cup (D3, L3).

Brazil will be keen to start their campaign strongly even without their key attacker, while Morocco aims to continue their impressive trajectory on the world stage. The absence of Neymar undoubtedly shifts the dynamics, but both teams possess ample talent to deliver a thrilling encounter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 12:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).