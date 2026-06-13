FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule Today (June 14): Timings in IST, Venues, Groups

The FIFA World Cup 2026 in Canada, Mexico, and the USA ramps up on June 14, 2026, with a captivating schedule featuring five Group Stage matches. Football fans across the globe are set for a day of high-stakes action, including a marquee fixture between Brazil and Morocco and the tournament debut of European powerhouse Germany. These matches are critical as teams jostle for position in the expanded 48-nation tournament, where the top two from each group and the eight best third-placed teams will advance to the Round of 32. England's FIFA World Cup 2026 Preparations Rocked as Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham's Boots and Team's Equipment Stolen in Kansas City.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule - June 14, 2026

Match Kick-off (IST) Venue Group Stage Qatar vs Switzerland Sun, Jun 14, 12:30 AM IST San Francisco Bay Area Stadium Group B Group Stage Brazil vs Morocco Sun, Jun 14, 3:30 AM IST New York/New Jersey Stadium Group C Group Stage Haiti vs Scotland Sun, Jun 14, 6:30 AM IST Boston Stadium Group C Group Stage Australia vs Turkey Sun, Jun 14, 9:30 AM IST BC Place Vancouver Group D Group Stage Germany vs Curaçao Sun, Jun 14, 10:30 PM IST Houston Stadium Group E Group Stage

Group B Battle: Qatar Face Switzerland Challenge

The action on June 14 kicks off with Qatar taking on Switzerland in a Group B encounter. Switzerland enters the tournament in strong form, having recorded a 1-1 draw with Australia recently. They are widely considered favourites to top Group B. On the other hand, Qatar, who hosted the 2022 World Cup, are seeking to improve on their previous performance where they exited in the group stage without a win. The Maroons have been winless in their last five outings, scoring only once. This opening fixture presents a significant challenge for Qatar against a well-organised Swiss side.

Group C Thriller: Brazil Clash with Morocco

One of the most anticipated matches of the day sees five-time World Cup champions Brazil go head-to-head with 2022 semi-finalists Morocco in Group C. Brazil arrives with a strong attacking record, scoring 13 goals in their last five friendlies, including a 6-2 demolition of Panama. Morocco, who made history as the first African nation to reach a World Cup semi-final, comes into the game unbeaten in their last five matches, including a 1-1 draw with Norway. They famously defeated Brazil 2-1 in a friendly in March 2023. This encounter between two top-ranked teams promises an exciting start to their World Cup campaigns. Marcos Senesi's Girlfriend Kelci-Rose Bowers Captures Heartfelt Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Call-Up Reaction During Holiday (Watch Video).

Haiti and Scotland Vie for Crucial Points in Group C

Also in Group C, Haiti and Scotland will both be desperate for three points in their opening fixture. Haiti marks its first World Cup appearance since 1974, a 52-year wait, and will look to make an impact. They secured a notable 4-0 friendly win over New Zealand recently. Scotland returns to the global stage after a 28-year absence, following a strong qualifying campaign where they topped their UEFA group. With Brazil and Morocco also in Group C, both nations know that a positive result here is crucial for their knockout stage aspirations.

Group D Showdown: Australia vs Turkey

Group D will see Australia face Turkey in what is expected to be a closely contested match. Turkey enters the tournament as one of the most in-form teams in the group, boasting four wins and a draw from their last five matches. Their return to the World Cup finals for the first time since 2002 adds an extra layer of motivation. Australia, who qualified directly through the AFC route, will bring their resilient style to the competition. This match is vital for both teams to gain an early foothold in a competitive Group D, which also features co-hosts USA and Paraguay.

Germany's Opener: Facing Debutants Curaçao in Group E

Four-time World Cup winners Germany begin their quest in Group E against debutants Curaçao. Germany comes into the tournament in exceptional form, having won their last nine matches across all competitions, including a 2-1 victory over co-hosts USA. They will be keen to avoid a repeat of their last two World Cup campaigns, which ended in group stage exits. Curaçao is making history with their maiden World Cup appearance, becoming the smallest nation by population to qualify. Despite their underdog status, their qualification journey has been remarkable. This match presents the widest rankings gap in the opening round of fixtures, setting the stage for a compelling David vs Goliath encounter.

As the tournament progresses, every point becomes invaluable. Football enthusiasts are guaranteed an action-packed day as these nations battle for supremacy and a coveted spot in the knockout rounds.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 11:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).