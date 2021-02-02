Wolves vs Arsenal, Premier League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: Arsenal will take on Wolverhampton Wanderers aka Wolves in their next English Premier League (EPL) 2020-21 fixture. The encounter takes place at the Molineux Stadium on Tuesday (February 2). Both teams have been somewhat inconsistent this season and would be desperate to get a win under their belt. While Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are 10th in the team standings with 31 points in 21 games, Wolves are currently holding the 14th spot with 23 points in 21 games. Hence, both sides have a point to prove. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of WOL vs ARS clash. Arsenal Sign Martin Odegaard on Six-Month Loan Deal From Real Madrid.

Speaking of the two clubs' history, Arsenal dominates the head-to-head record with 58 victories in 117 games. 31 encounters went in Wolves' favour whereas the remaining 28 matches resulted in draws. The previous clash between the two sides took place in November last year where Wolverhampton Wanderers emerged victorious 2-1. However, the result is expected to be on the Gunners' favour this time as they have put up a reasonably improved performance lately. On the other hand, the home team has struggled to perform as a unit. As the game gets lined up, let's look at the streaming and other details.

When is Wolves vs Arsenal, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Wolves vs Arsenal match will take place on February 2, 2021 (Tuesday). The match will be held at the Molineux Stadium and it is scheduled to be played at 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Wolves vs Arsenal, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Wolves vs Arsenal match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Premier League 2020-21 in India. So fans can tune into Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels to live telecast the match.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Wolves vs Arsenal, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can also catch the live action online. Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the Wolves vs Arsenal match online for fans in India. So you can either download the Hotstar app or visit hotstar.com to watch the game live. JIO and Airtel subscribers can watch the match live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream.

