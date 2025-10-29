Wolves are in a disastrous run of form in the English Premier League with the club still without a win so far and rock bottom in the points table. Their poor performance so far has got the fans fuming and the club will be further challenged as they gear up to face Chelsea at home in the EFL Cup fourth round tie. Opponents Chelsea lost to Sunderland in their last game which ended their two match winning run. Their struggles with consistency is well known and manager Enzo Maresca will hope for a statement win here. Saudi Arabia To Build World's First 'Sky Stadium' for 2034 FIFA World Cup; NEOM Stadium To Stand 350 Meters Above the Ground (Watch Video).

Leon Chiwome is the player missing out for Wolves due to an injury while the rest of the squad is fit and available for the tie. Jorgen Strand Larsen will be part of the front three for the hosts with Hwang Hee-chan and Jhon Arias for support in the attacking third. Marshall Munetsi and Andre Trindade will drive the team forward from the midfield with Joao Gomes at the base, acting as the defensive shield.

Liam Delap and Malo Gutso are available again for Chelsea and this will be a massive boost for them. In terms of injuries, Benoit Badiashile, Dario Essugo, Cole Palmer, and Levi Colwill are the big names missing out. Malo Gusto, Wesley Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah, and Jorrel Hato will be part of the backline for the visitors. Tyrique George is the target man up front with Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens attacking from the wings.

Wolves vs Chelsea Match Details

Match Wolves vs Chelsea Date Thursday, October 30 Time 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England Live Streaming, Telecast Details No live telecast, FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is Wolves vs Chelsea, Carabao Cup 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Premier League giants Chelsea will visit Wolves in fourth round of Carabao Cup 2025-26 on Thursday, October 30. The Wolves vs Chelsea EFL Cup 2025-26 match is set to be played at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England and it will start at 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Juventus Sack Manager Igor Tudor Amid Poor Run of Form; Massimo Brambilla Appointed Interim Head Coach.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Wolves vs Chelsea, Carabao Cup 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner of the Carabao Cup matches in India. Hence, the EFL Cup 2025-26 matches will not be available on the TV channels for fans. For Wolves vs Chelsea online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Wolves vs Chelsea, Carabao Cup 2025-26 Football Match?

Although there is no broadcasting partner of the Carabao Cup 2025-26 in India. Fans in India can still watch the Wolves vs Chelsea, Carabao Cup 2025-26 match. Fans can watch the Carabao Cup 2025-26 live streaming online on the FanCode app and website with a match pass (Rs 29) or a tour pass (Rs 99). Wolves are playing with zero confidence at the moment and that could prove to be their undoing against Chelsea in this game.

