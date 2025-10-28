Recently, Saudi Arabia revealed plans for the NEOM Sky Stadium, which will be the world’s first-ever "sky stadium" suspended 350 meters above the ground. Once completed, NEOM Stadium will set a new global benchmark in sports architecture and sustainable design. According to a report in Gulf Good News, the NEOM Stadium is expected to make its debut around 2032 and will allow 46,000 fans to watch the game among the "clouds" literally. It is also learnt that the NeOM Sky Stadium, which is set for the 2034 FIFA World Cup, will host matches up to the quarterfinals. The stadium will be built at an astonishing 350 meters (1,150 feet) in the air and will be fully powered by renewable energy. The stadium will be located within The Line NEOM’s ambitious linear city. A video showing the "sky stadium" has also gone viral on social media. Saudi Arabia to Host FIFA World Cup 2034 Despite Controversy.

Saudi Arabia Unveils Neom Sky Stadium, Video Goes Viral

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Local Riyadh | لوكل رياض (@localrydh)

NEOM Stadium Will Boast 46,000 Seats

🚨Saudi Arabia is set to construct the planet's inaugural "sky stadium," dubbed the NEOM Stadium, seamlessly embedded within the visionary metropolis of The Line. Elevated an astonishing 350 meters (1,150 feet) in the air, this innovative venue will boast 46,000 seats and rely… pic.twitter.com/Djn8QZsyPB — KILOWI BLOG ⚽🏀🥊 (@larry_graphics_) October 22, 2025

