Liverpool will be looking to return to winning ways on their pre-season tour when they play Yokohama FM this evening. The Reds were beaten 2-4 by AC Milan in the last game and it was an early test for the squad to prove their fitness. The English champions have roped in some big names in the transfer window and it will take some time before they gel in with the team’s ethos ans style of play. Opponents Yokohama FM are 18th in the J1 League and fighting in the relegation battle. It will take a phenomenal effort from them to stop this Liverpool juggernaut. Premier League 2025–26 Schedule Announced: Liverpool To Start Title Defense Against Bournemouth While Manchester United Hosts Arsenal.

Hugo Ekitike, the striker signed by Liverpool in the window, could make his debut for the club in this match. He is likely to lead the attack with Mo Salah and Rio Ngumoha on the wings. Luis Diaz has left the club to join Bayern Munich. Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Florian Wirtz will all feature in midfield and this is where the English side will dominate.

Ren Kato has been ruled out for Yokohama with an injury and Ryo Miyaichi will come in to the playing eleven in his place. Asahi Uenaka is pushing for a place in the eleven for the Japanese side but Kaina Nakamura could make the cut if he remains injury free. Ik-Kyu in goal should expect a busy day at work with their opponents boasting of a sublime attack.

Yokohama FM vs Liverpool, Club Friendly 2025 Match Details

Match Yokohama FM vs Liverpool, Club Friendly 2025 Date Wednesday, July 30 Time 4:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Nissan Stadium, Yokohama Live Streaming, Telecast Details All Red Radio Website (Live Streaming)

When is Yokohama FM vs Liverpool Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Liverpool will take on Yokohama FM in a pre-season club friendly in 2025 as part of the J League World Challenge on Wednesday, July 30. The Yokohama FM vs Liverpool will be played at theNissan Stadium, Yokohama, and start at 4:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). EPL Club Liverpool Completes Signing of Eintracht Frankfurt Forward Hugo Ekitike.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Yokohama FM vs Liverpool Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025?

Unfortunately, the Yokohama FM vs Liverpool Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025 live telecast will not be available in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch the Yokohama FM vs Liverpool Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025 on any TV channel in India. For the Yokohama FM vs Liverpool United online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Yokohama FM vs Liverpool Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025?

Fans, however, do have an online viewing option for the Yokohama FM vs Liverpool Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025. Fans in India can watch the Yokohama FM vs Liverpool live streaming online on All Red Video website, but after purchasing a subscription. Liverpool will score a few goals enroute an easy win this evening.

