London, July 24: Premier League champion Liverpool continued a big-spending summer with the signing of striker Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt for an initial fee of 79 million pounds (106 million US dollars). "We have reached an agreement for the transfer of Eintracht Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitike, subject to international clearance," announced Liverpool's social media sites on Wednesday.

"The 23-year-old has successfully completed a medical and agreed personal terms with the Reds, allowing him to fly out to Hong Kong to join his new teammates on their preseason tour of Asia later this week," the club added. Ekitike is the fourth major signing of the summer for Arne Slot's side, following the capture of Florian Wirtz for over 110 million pounds and defenders Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong.

The 23-year-old Frenchman, who can play across the front line, joins Anfield after scoring 22 goals in 48 appearances last season, along with more than a dozen assists, reports Xinhua. Liverpool has spent over 250 million pounds this summer, although they are likely to recoup some of that if Luis Diaz completes a move to Bayern Munich in a deal worth more than 60 million pounds. Darwin Nunez also appears likely to leave, and Federico Chiesa has been omitted from Liverpool's preseason squad for the Asia tour, suggesting he may also be on his way out.

Manchester United Signs Bryan Mbeumo From Brentford As Ruben Amorim Continues Overhaul.

In a statement released on Monday, the club confirmed: "The Reds and the German outfit have struck a transfer deal said to be worth 69 million pounds plus 10 million pounds in add-ons."

Ekitike travelled to Merseyside lto undergo a medical and finalise a long-term contract with manager Arne Slot's team. The 23-year-old Frenchman was an unused substitute in Eintracht's pre-season friendly on Saturday as negotiations regarding his future continued. Ekitike scored 22 goals in 48 appearances across all competitions last season, helping Eintracht secure qualification for the Champions League.

