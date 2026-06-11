Indian football enthusiasts can rejoice as ZEE Entertainment has officially secured the broadcast rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026, bringing the quadrennial spectacle directly to their screens. With the tournament commencing today, June 11, ZEE5 has rolled out specific subscription plans to ensure comprehensive coverage, while DD Sports will offer free access to key matches. FIFA World Cup 2026 Zee5 Plan: Fans Allege Streaming Partner Downgraded Device Limit After Subscription.

The 23rd edition of the FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, marks a historic expansion to 48 teams and a colossal 104 matches, promising an unparalleled month of footballing action. The highly anticipated opening ceremony takes place today, June 11, at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, followed by the tournament's curtain-raiser between hosts Mexico and South Africa at 1:00 PM CST (00:30 AM IST, June 12).

ZEE5 Subscription Plans for FIFA World Cup 2026

For fans desiring to catch every moment of the expanded tournament, ZEE5 has introduced two distinct 'FIFA World Cup 2026 + All Access' subscription packs:

Plan Type Duration Price (INR) Quarterly Plan 3 Months ₹799 Annual Plan 1 Year ₹1699

These plans grant subscribers live streaming access to all 104 matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026, in addition to ZEE5's extensive library of movies and shows. It's crucial for viewers to note that these dedicated FIFA World Cup packs are separate and are not included in existing ZEE5 bundled subscriptions or Live TV packs. An upgrade or direct purchase of these specific plans is required to access the tournament.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Television Broadcast and Free-to-Air Options

Beyond streaming, ZEE Entertainment will also broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches across its newly launched sports television network. Viewers can tune into channels such as Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD for live telecasts. DD Sports FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Telecast Schedule: Check List of Game Available on Free to Air Channel.

In a move to make the tournament accessible to a wider audience, Doordarshan Sports (DD Sports) will provide free-to-air coverage of select high-profile matches. This includes the opening match, all quarter-final encounters, both semi-finals, and the grand final. The opening clash between Mexico and South Africa will be available on DD Sports.

Football fever is set to grip India, with ZEE5 and its associated channels providing comprehensive coverage, ensuring fans don't miss a single goal, tackle, or moment of glory as the world's biggest football tournament unfolds.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 promises a month of thrilling football, culminating in the final on July 19, 2026, at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (ZEE5). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 08:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).