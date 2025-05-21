In match 64 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Gujarat Titans will take on Lucknow Super Giants, which will be the fifth game after the resumption of the league. GT have already qualified for the playoffs and will be eager to keep their number one spot in the IPL 2025 standings to have multiple chances at a final qualification. On the other hand, LSG have already been knocked out of the competition, and will be playing to regain lost pride. IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: RR Defeat CSK by Six Wickets, Inaugural Champions End Campaign on High Note.

GT have been the in-form franchise this season, and all their key batters and bowlers have been putting in stellar performances match after match, which saw them secure a place in the IPL 2025 playoffs. Under the leadership of Rishabh Pant, LSG have looked inconsistent, with the captain himself being a major cause, with his poor form this season. Apart from Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, and Digvesh Rathi have been their star players this season.

GT vs LSG Head-to-Head Record Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash

A total of six IPL matches have been played between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, where GT have come out victorious four times, with LSG going past the finish line just twice.

GT vs LSG IPL 2025 Key Players

Player Name Shubman Gill Shardul Thakur Sai Sudharshan Mitchell Marsh Prasidh Krishna

GT vs LSG IPL 2025 Key Battles

In the battle of the openers, Mitchell Marsh and Sai Sudharshan will be challenged by the likes of Prasidh Krishna and Avesh Khan, respectively. GT's Sudharshan has been in rich form, and will look to get the better of LSG's Avesh, who has been their go-to bowler. Lucknow's Marsh has taken the attack to the bowlers and will face tough opposition in Gujarat's Krishna, the leading wicket-taker this season.

GT vs LSG IPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, May 22. The GT vs LSG IPL 2025 match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). IPL 2025 Final To Be Played in Ahmedabad, Two Play-Off Matches to be Hosted by Mullanpur.

GT vs LSG IPL 2025 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans can watch the Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports Network HD/SD TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch the GT vs LSG IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but they would require a subscription for the same.

GT vs LSG IPL 2025 Impact Players

Gujarat Titans might go with Sai Sudharshan and Washington Sundar as their impact player options, while Lucknow Super Giants could opt for Shardul Thakur and M Siddharth as their subs.

