The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on May 20 the schedule for the Indian Premier League 2025 playoffs and final. The Qualifier 2 on June 1 and the grand finale on June 3 will be hosted at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The new PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh will host the much-awaited Qualifier 1 on May 29, followed by the Eliminator clash on May 30. In the ongoing season 18, three teams – GT, RCB and PBKS – have qualified for the playoffs. Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians are in contention to grab the fourth spot. Jonny Bairstow Reacts After Mumbai Indians Sign Star Batter for Remainder of IPL 2025 As Replacement (See Post).

IPL 2025 Final To Be Played in Ahmedabad

Destination ▶ Playoffs 🏟 New Chandigarh 🏟 Ahmedabad Presenting the 2️⃣ host venues for the #TATAIPL 2025 playoffs 🤩 pic.twitter.com/gpAgSOFuuI — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 20, 2025

