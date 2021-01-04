Born on January 4, 2020, in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Apurvi Chandela Iis surely one of the best shooters produced by India. She grabbed the limelight for winning a gold medal at the 2019 ISSF World Cup which was held in New Delhi. At the 2018 Asian Games, she paired with Ravi Kumar for the 10-meter air rifle mixed team event and won a bronze medal. She is being mentored by former National Champion Rakesh Manpat. As she turns a year old, let’s have a look at a few quick facts about the ace shooter below: Apurvi Chandela Wins Gold in 10M Air Rifle at the ISSF World Cup 2019, Munich.

Apurvi's father Kuldeep Singh Chandela is a hotelier and her mother, Bindu Rathore, is a homemaker.

Apart from being a great shooter, Apruvi has also focussed on her education. The ace shooter graduated from Jesus and Mary College, Delhi University and also has a degree in Sociology with honours.

Apurvi was always good at her academics and thus wished to pursue her career journalism. But the moment she saw Abhinav Bindra winning the gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Games, this proved to be the turning point of her life. She by the had decided to pursue her interests in rifle shooting.

Furthermore, Chandela is an avid traveller and the Indian shooter keeps posting pictures on social media. Mostly Aporuvi travels with her parents and also loves sharing snaps of a variety of foods.

A lion's share of the credit of Apurvi's success goes to her family who actually but a shooting range for her at home.

Coming back to Apurvi's birthday, we wish her a Very Happy Birthday!

