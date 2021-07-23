The Indian contingent will begin their medal quest on July 24, 2021, after the opening ceremony which was held today. In this article, we shall speak about the complete schedule for July 24 and the matches will begin at around 5.00 am where we shall have Women’s 10m Air Rifle Qualification event. From India, we shall have the stalwarts like Elavenil Valarivan, Apurvi Chandela who will feature in this event. As mentioned above the full schedule and the timing of the event will be given below in the latter part of the article. Team India at Tokyo Olympics 2020: Full Schedule, Date, Timing in IST & Live Streaming Details of Indian Athletes in Action at 32nd Edition of Summer Games.

Talking about the Opening Ceremony today, not many Indian athletes participated in the event to avoid getting in contact with the COVID-19 disease. A few Indian athletes had also taken a conscious decision to stay away from the Opening Ceremony. From Great Britain, only 30 athletes made an appearance at the ceremony to avoid any risks. Needless to say that the athletes are being extra cautious amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, let's have a look at the schedule for July 24.

SCHEDULE FOR JULY 24, 2021

Date Timing (IST) Sport Event Athlete July 23, 2021 05.30 AM Archery Women’s Individual Qualification Rounds Deepika Kumari July 23, 2021 09.30 AM Archery Men’s Individual Qualification Rounds Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, Tarundeep Rai July 24, 2021 05.30 AM Table Tennis Men’s and Women’s Singles Round 1, 2 and 3 G Sathiyan, Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukherjee July 24, 2021 TBD Tennis Women’s Doubles July 24, 2021 05.00 AM Shooting Women’s 10m Air Rifle Qualification Elavenil Valarivan, Apurvi Chandela July 24. 2021 06.00 AM Archery Mixed Team Eliminations, Medal Matches Atanu Das, Deepika Kumari, July 24, 2021 06.30 AM Hockey Men’s Pool A July 24, 2021 07.30 AM Judo Women’s 48kg Round of 32, Successive Rounds Sushila Devi Likmabam July 24, 2021 07.45 AM Table Tennis Mixed Doubles Round of 16 Sharath Kamal/Manika Batra July 24, 2021 09.30 AM Shooting Men’s 10m Air Pistol Qualification Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma, July 24, 2021 10.15 AM Shooting Women’s 10m Air Rifle Final lavenil Valarivan, Apurvi Chandela (if qualify), July 24, 2021 10.20 AM Weightlifting Women’s 49kg Medal Round Mirabai Chanu July 24, 2021 12.00 PM Shooting Men’s 10m Air Pistol Final Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma (if qualify) July 24, 2021 12.20 PM Badminton Men’s Doubles Group Stage Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Lee Yang/Wang Chi-Lin July 24, 2021 01.00 PM Badminton Men’s Singles Group Stage Sai Praneeth vs Zilberman Misha July 24, 2021 03.50 PM Boxing Men’s Welterweight Round of 32 Vikas Krishan July 24, 2021 05.15 PM Hockey Women’s Pool A

Live Streaming Details:

Sony Network has bagged the rights to broadcast the games. We shall have Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD that will live broadcast the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics with English Commentary while Hindi Commentary will be available on Sony TEN 3 HD/SD. If you are not able to catch up on the game on TV, then tune in to SonyLiv. Prasar Bharti will be bringing the radio commentary.

