Indian heptathlete Swapna Barman celebrates her 24th birthday on October 29, 2020 (Thursday). Born in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, Swapna Barman is one of the most decorated Indian athletes and has won a gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games and finished first at the 2017 Asian Athletics Championships. So as the Indian athlete turns a year older, we take a look at some lesser-known facts about her. Femina Magazine Features Swapna Barman, Vinesh Phogat, Rahi Sarnobat, and Hima Das on Its Cover: See Pic of the Asian Games 2018 Medal Winners.

Swapna Barman was the first heptathlete from Indian to win a Gold medal at the Asian Games and what made that achievement more noteworthy was that she did it with a broken jaw. At the 2017 Asian Athletics Championship, Barman secured first-place finish with 5942 points despite collapsing in the final event of women’s heptathlon.

Lesser-Known Facts About Swapna Barman

Swapna Barman Was Born On October 29, 1996, in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal

She won gold at 2017 Asian Athletics Championships with 5942 points

In 2018, Swapna Barman became first Indian heptathlete to win gold at Asian Games

In 2019 Asian Athletics Championships, Swapna Barman won a silver medal

In August 2019, she was honoured with Arjuna Award

Swapna Barman had produced her career-best performance at the 2018 Asian Games, where she won gold by logging 6026 aggregate points from the seven events spread for two days. Before Barman, only Bengal's Soma Biswas and Karnataka's J J Shobha and Pramila Aiyappa had returned with a medal from the Asian Games but none of them have won a gold.

