The Tokyo Olympics 2020 is being organised amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Many athletes are being tested positive in the Olympic village and the likes of Dutch skateboarder Candy Jacobs, Czech table tennis player Pavel Sirucek, Chilean taekwondo athlete Fernanda Aguirre have already withdrawn from the Summer Games 2020. Now as per the latest report, not all Indian shooters will participate in the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Shooting coach and former Olympian, Suma Shirur who has travelled with the team to Tokyo revealed that not all the members of the shooting contingent will be a part of the opening ceremony. Tokyo Olympics 2020: Britain's Top Shooter Amber Hill Tests Positive for COVID-19, Will Miss Summer Games 2020.

This is primarily because the medal events will begin on Saturday and the Opening Ceremony will be held on July 23. 2021. Thus the athletes do not want to take any kind of risk for the medal events. Shishur further said that this was more of a personal decision. Four shooters will battle it out for the medal on Saturday, July 24, 2021. Apurvi Chandela, Elavenil Valarivan, Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma, will be in action in the women's 10m Air Pistol and men's 10m Air Rifle events.

Tweet:

Breaking- in a candid chat @SumaShirur who is silently confident tells me some shooters aren’t going to be a part of the opening ceremony and have decided not to attend: others will attend bec it is a once in a lifetime thing and the decision is more an individual choice. 1/2 — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) July 21, 2021

15 shooters will be representing India at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Great Britain in a statement said that they will be having only 30 athletes who will be a part of the opening ceremony.

