India vs China, Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: It's time for the final show, one last battle between the India women's national hockey team and the China women's national hockey team to determine the Asia Cup 2025 Women’s Hockey champion. The Indian women's side would love to do what the men's team did a few days back: win the Asia Cup 2025. Both India and China have won the Women's Hockey Asia Cup twice in the past, and would like to win the 2025 edition to become the joint most successful side, alongside South Korea and Japan, who have three each. India Women’s Hockey Team Plays Out 1–1 Draw Against Japan in Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s; Salima Tete and Co Await Korea vs China Result To Learn Final Fate.

The India vs China, Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final match isn't the first time the sides are clashing in the ongoing tournament. They faced each other once on September 11, in the Super 4s, where hosts China won 1-4 in Gongshu. It's revenge time for Team India, and it's gonna be tough against Super 4s table-toppers China, especially after the side in Blue struggled with a draw against Japan.

India vs China Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final Details

Match India vs China, Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final Date Sunday, September 14 Time 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium, Huangzhou Live Streaming, Telecast Details Watch.Hockey (Live Streaming), no live telecast available

When is India vs China Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India Women's National Hockey Team will go up against the China Women's National Hockey Team in the final title-decider of Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday, September 14. The India vs China Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final match is set to be played at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium, Huangzhou and it will start at 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs China Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the IND vs CHN Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India won't find the India vs China Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final live telecast on any TV channel. For the IND vs CHN Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 online viewing option, read below. India Women's National Hockey Team Defeats Korea 4-2; Solid Performance Helps IND-W Begin Super 4s on Winning Note.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of India vs China Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final Match?

Watch.Hockey is the official streaming partner of the Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025. Fans in India will hence be able to watch the India vs China final live streaming online on the Watch.Hockey platform, but not without a subscription fee.

