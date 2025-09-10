The India women's hockey team started their Super 4s on a winning note after defeating South Korea 4-2 in the ongoing Women's Asia Cup 2025 in Hangzhou on Wednesday, September 10. For India, Vaishnavi Phalke, Sangita Kumari, Lalremsiami, and Rutuja Pisal scored goals, whereas for South Korea, Kim Yujin scored both goals. Earlier, India finished on top of Pool B. The India women's hockey team began their campaign on a thumping note after thrashing Thailand 11-0, followed by a 2-2 draw against Japan, and concluded their pool stage with a 12-0 win against Singapore. India Women's National Hockey Team Beats Singapore 12-0; Naveet Kaur, Mumtaz Khan Hat-Tricks Help Salima Tete and Co Qualify for Super 4s in Style.

India Defeats Korea 4-2 in Women's Asia Cup 2025

Snapshots of a hard-fought win! 📸✨ India edged past Korea 4-2 to record their first victory in the Super 4s of the Women’s Asia Cup 2025.#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #WomensAsiaCup2025 pic.twitter.com/o4HFgSQUnG — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 10, 2025

