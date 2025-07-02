India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: India’s loss in the first test against England in the five match series would have been a bitter pill to swallow for them considering they played well yet lost the contest without putting any fight. It was strange in many ways that a team with five centurion let themselves down at crucial junctures of the game. With the team lacking some experienced players, this England tour was always challenging but now they will need to show resolve to bounce back. Hosts England though will look to continue their good working heading into this match at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Their home form has been brilliant and it will take some performance to stop their juggernaut. IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025: Shubman Gill Eyes Ideal Combination on Potentially High-Scoring English Tracks.

Jofra Archer is nearing his return to test cricket but he is unavailable for this game. The home side have opted for an unchanged playing eleven. Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett have done well opening the innings while Ollie Pope and Joe Root are the best in the business in the middle order. With Ben Stokes bowling plenty of overs in the first test, it allows England to play an extra batter.

There are talks of Jasprit Bumrah being rested for this game in order to manage his workload but Indian skipper Shubman Gill has not confirmed on the news. Karun Nair was poor in the first game but he should make the playing eleven once again. Washington Sundar is set to feature in place of Kuldeep Yadav here.

India vs England 2nd Test 2025 Day 1 Match Details

Match India vs England 2nd Test 2025 Day 1 Date Wednesday, July 2 Time 3:30 PM IST Venue Edgbaston, Birmingham Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1, 3, 4, 5 (Live Telecast), DD Sports (DD Free Dish), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is India vs England 2nd Test 2025 Day 1? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team 2nd Test 2025 Day 1 will be played on Wednesday, July 2, at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 Day 1 commences at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025: India Captain Shubman Gill Hopes To Take Measure of Dukes Balls’ Changing Behaviour Against England

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs England 2nd Test 2025 Day 1?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of India's tour of England 2025. The IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 Day 1 live telecast viewing options be available on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 5 (English commentary), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi commentary) and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil/Telugu commentary) TV channels. The IND vs ENG live telecast will be available on DD Sports as well, but for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users only. For India vs England online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs England 2nd Test 2025 Day 1?

JioHotstar has the digital rights to India's tour of England 2025. Hence, fans in India can find viewing options of the India vs England 2nd Test 2025 Day 1 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. The IND vs ENG free live streaming on JioHotstar is going to be available for a limited period of time. The first day could be dominated by the batting side hence toss will play a key role here

