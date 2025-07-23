India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: In a must-win match in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, India National Cricket Team will face off against England National Cricket Team in the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 at Old Trafford, trailing the series 1-2. The series was tied 1-1 heading into the IND vs ENG 3rd Test at Lord's, which ended in a heartbreaking loss on Day 5 for India, where England won by 22 runs, and took a 2-1 lead. Meanwhile, fans can scroll below to find TV telecast and online streaming viewing options for the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025. 'They Were 90 Seconds Late' Shubman Gill Questions England's 'Spirit' As He 'Clarifies' Air On Tension Between Two Sides Ahead of IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 (Watch Video).

India heading into the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 have several headaches, with as many as three key players, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, and Nitish Kumar Reddy, ruled out of the Manchester contest, with the latter being announced as unavailable for the remainder of Anderson-Tendulkar Torphy 2025. Indian selectors have called in Haryana pacer Anshul Kamboj as a cover, who, in all likelihood, will make his debut.

India vs England 4th Test 2025 Day 1 Match Details

Match India vs England 4th Test 2025 Day 1 Date Wednesday, July 23 Time 3:30 PM IST Venue Old Trafford, Manchester Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1, 3, 4, 5 (Live Telecast), DD Sports (DD Free Dish), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is India vs England 4th Test 2025 Day 1? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team 4th Test 2025 Day 1 will be played on Wednesday, July 23, at Old Trafford, Manchester. The IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 Day 1 commences at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Shubman Gill Confirms Rishabh Pant Will Keep Wickets During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025, Admits Old Trafford Pitch Would Have 'Little Bit More for Bowlers'

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs England 4th Test 2025 Day 1?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of India's tour of England 2025. The IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 Day 1 live telecast viewing options be available on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 5 (English commentary), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi commentary) and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil/Telugu commentary) TV channels. The IND vs ENG live telecast will be available on DD Sports as well, but for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users only. For India vs England online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs England 4th Test 2025 Day 1?

JioHotstar has the digital rights to India's tour of England 2025. Hence, fans in India can find viewing options of the India vs England 4th 2025 Day 1 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. The IND vs ENG free live streaming on JioHotstar is going to be available for a limited period of time.

