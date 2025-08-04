India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: England need 35 runs in the final day of the fifth test against India to claim a remarkable 3-1 series win. As rain forced an early ending to the fourth day’s of play, England finished with 339/6. At one point of time when Joe Root and Harry Brook were in full flow, England were easing their way past an easy win. But the Indian bowlers showed great resolve at the death to pick some key wickets and they will believe a miracle can happen as they look for the four scalps. Will It Rain in London During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 Day 5? Check Live Weather Forecast.

Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton are on the crease for England and the duo are more than capable of seeing the side home. Jamie Smith has a ton already in the series and his attacking style of play will be tested today. With Chris Woakes unlikely to bat, Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue will need to show great resolve when pressed into service.

Prasidh Krishna has three wickets to his name while Mohammed Siraj has picked up two so far. Indian attack will likely comprise of this duo as they lead the efforts in search of an unlikely win here. The team will need to focus on strict line and length and they cannot afford to give an easy runs here with the match not expected to last long.

India vs England 5th Test 2025 Day 5 Match Details

Match India vs England 5th Test 2025 Day 5 Date August 4 Time 3:30 PM IST Venue The Oval, London Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1, 3, 4, 5 (Live Telecast), DD Sports (DD Free Dish), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is India vs England 5th Test 2025 Day 5? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team 5th Test 2025 Day 5 will be played at The Oval in London on Monday, August 4. Day 5 of the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 will start at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Chris Woakes Injury Update: Joe Root Confirms England Star Is Available To Bat Despite Suffering Shoulder Injury During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs England 5th Test 2025 Day 5?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of India's tour of England 2025. The IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 Day 5 live telecast viewing options will be available on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 5 (English commentary), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi commentary) and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil/Telugu commentary) TV channels. The IND vs ENG live telecast will be available on DD Sports as well, but for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users only. For the India vs England online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs England 5th Test 2025 Day 5?

JioHotstar has the digital rights to India's tour of England 2025. Hence, fans in India can find viewing options of the India vs England 5th Test 2025 Day 5 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. The IND vs ENG free live streaming on JioHotstar is going to be available for a limited period of time. England are the overwhelming favourites and should secure a win here.

