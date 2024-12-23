Mumbai, December 23: India chess veteran Tania Sachdev has voiced her frustration on social media over the Delhi government's failure to acknowledge her accomplishments. Tania, an Arjuna awardee, is a two-time national champion and a three-time Commonwealth chess champion. In a social media post, the Delhi-based player highlighted her achievements and expressed how the Delhi government had failed to recognise her achievements adequately while tagging Chief Minister Atishi and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi Requests USA Embassy To Grant Him Visa for FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Championship 2024.

Tania Sachdev's Tweet

Having played for India since 2008 It’s disheartening to see a lack of recognition from the Delhi government for achievements in chess. States that support and celebrate their champions, directly inspire excellence and motivate talent. Sadly, Delhi has yet to take this step In… — Tania Sachdev (@TaniaSachdev) December 23, 2024

Tania was a member of the Indian women's team that won the historic gold medal at the 2024 Chess Olympiad, alongside Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali R, Divya Deshmukh and Vantika Agarwal. She was also part of the team that secured bronze at the 2022 Chess Olympiad, where Tania herself earned an individual medal.

