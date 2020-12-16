It’s party time for Manpreet Singh and family as the Indian hockey captain has gotten married to his long-time girlfriend Illi Siddique in Jalandhar. The wedding happened in Jalandhar and the two were going strong with each other for the past eight years. The pictures of his wedding were splatted all over the Internet. The duo had revealed that they would get married before the Tokyo Olympics which will be held next year. Manpreet is from Mithapur a place in Jalandhar whereas, Illi belongs to Malaysia. Friends and family of the two were around when they exchanged vows with each other.

The couple got engaged in February 2014 and were all set to get married in April but COVID-19 ruined their plans. The duo met when Singh led the Indian side for the Indian hockey team at the Sultan of Johor Cup in 2012. Siddiqui's mother was a hockey player for the team of Malaysia. Check out the pictures of their wedding below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manpreet Singh (MR.CAPTAIN) (@manpreetsinghfan)

The adorable duo after their wedding

Indian Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh tied the knot with his long time girlfriend Illi Saddique from Malaysia at Jalandhar today. A simple wedding ceremonies were performed at his place while Anand Karj took place at GTB Nagar Gurudwara ⁦@iepunjab⁩, ⁦@IndianExpress⁩ pic.twitter.com/p7QRe0iX0V — Anju Agnihotri (@Anjuagnihotri1) December 16, 2020

We wish them a very happy married life and the best of marital bliss. May God shower the duo with the choicest of blessings as they embark upon their new journey.

