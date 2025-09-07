Mumbai, September 7: The Indian Men's Hockey Team enjoyed a comfortable 7-0 win over China, in their third Super 4s game at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium, in the Men's Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025, on Saturday, to set up a final against Korea. Here, before the clash, we will have a look at the previous five winners of the Hockey Asia Cup (Men's). Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Nain Scores Brace As India Beat China 7–0 in Men’s Hockey To Set Up Final Against Korea (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

India

India is the defending champion of the Men's Asia Cup. The Indian team defeated China in the final to clinch the title.

India

India also won the 2023 edition of the Men's Asia Cup. The Indian team defeated Malaysia in the final to clinch the crown.

South Korea

South Korea clinched the 2021 edition of the Men's Asia Cup. South Korea defeated Japan in the final to win the crown.

India and Pakistan (Joint Winners)

The trophy of the Men's Asia Cup was shared in 2018 between India and Pakistan as the final was forfeited due to incessant rain.

India

India won the 2016 edition of the Men's Asia Cup. The Indian team defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in the final to clinch the title.