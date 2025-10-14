Mumbai, October 14: Set to meet archrivals India in a key clash in the Sultan of Johor Hockey Cup on Tuesday, the Pakistan Hockey Federation has directed its junior team not to expect any handshakes and to avoid any undue clashes with the Indian players in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, according to a report. The prestigious Sultan of Johor Hockey Cup is taking place at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium in Johor Bahru from October 11 to 18, featuring six top international teams — Pakistan, Australia, England, India, Malaysia, and New Zealand. Sultan of Johor Cup 2025: Arshdeep Singh Scores As India Men’s Hockey Team Beat New Zealand 4–2.

India and Pakistan are set to meet in a crucial encounter in the top tournament for junior players, and with so much happening between the two nations on and off the field, a report has claimed that the PHF has issued special instructions to its players.

“The Pakistan junior team and staff have been conveyed through head coach Kamran Ashraf to avoid any confrontation with Indian players on the ground and just concentrate on their game during their Sultan of Johor Cup match on Tuesday,” a PHF official told Telecom Asia Sport.

The PHF told the players not to expect any handshake from the Indian players nor to offer any themselves.

“The PHF officials have conveyed to the players to be mentally prepared for the no-handshakes policy from the Indian team,” the official was quoted as saying by www.telecomasia.net.

The Indian teams are following a no-handshake policy in matches with Pakistan, with the men's cricket team led by Suryakumar Yadav first refusing to shake hands in their three clashes with Pakistan in last month’s cricket Asia Cup in Dubai. India Men's Hockey Team Defeat New Zealand 4-2 in Sultan of Johor Cup 2025; Uttam Singh and Co Secure Second Win of the Competition.

The Indian team also refused to take the trophy from the Asian Cricket Federation President Mohsin Naqvi, who is the president of the Pakistan Cricket Board and the Interior Minister of the country. Naqvi was quite active in the military conflict between the two countries in May this year.

The Indian women's cricket team too did not shake hands with the Pakistani players when they met in the Women's ODI World Cup in Colombo a few days back. India and Pakistan have shared a massive rivalry in hockey, fighting for the Olympic gold in three editions and two World Cup finals, sharing one title each. They have also had fiery contests at the first six Asian Games editions in which hockey was played.

