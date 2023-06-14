The Indian team comprising 280 members, including 198 athletes, on June 12th left for Berlin, Germany, to compete at the Special Olympics World Games. Ahead of their travel, the team also got the opportunity to meet the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) Shri Anurag Singh Thakur at the send-off ceremony on June 8th. Amitabh Bachchan Sends Best Wishes to Special Olympics Bharat Athletes Ahead Of Berlin Games 2023 (Watch Video).

MYAS has sanctioned an amount of Rs. 7.7 Cr towards the participation of the Indian contingent at the Special Olympics, which is the highest amount sanctioned for the event to date.

The team also had a preparatory coaching camp at Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi to prepare for the world event which will see participation from over 7000 athletes from 190 countries.

The mega event, which will be held from 17th to 25th June, will see the Indian Athletes fight for medals in 16 different sports disciplines.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2023 04:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).