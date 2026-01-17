Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

New Delhi, January 17: The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has officially invited applications for the recruitment of 323 Assistant Coaches on a contract basis to strengthen the country's sports ecosystem. The recruitment drive, announced on January 16, aims to identify talented coaching professionals across various sporting disciplines to train athletes at SAI National Centres of Excellence (NCOE) and various regional centres. This initiative is part of the government's ongoing effort to enhance India's performance in international competitions, including the upcoming Olympic cycle.

"For any coach who aspires to grow, contribute, and excel at the highest level, there is no institution better placed than SAI. It offers an unparalleled ecosystem where coaching is supported by sports science, high-performance infrastructure, continuous capacity building, and exposure to elite athletes at national and international levels," Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse posted on LinkedIn. SAI Releases Rs 6.52 Crore As ‘Out of Pocket Allowance’ to 2189 Khelo India Athletes.

SAI Is a Nation-Building Platform for Coaches Who Wish To Shape India's Sporting Future

Eligibility Criteria and Disciplines

The 323 vacancies are spread across26 disciplines, including Athletics, Boxing, Wrestling, Archery, Hockey, and Kabaddi. To be eligible, candidates must meet specific professional qualifications set by SAI.

Generally, applicants must possess a Diploma in Coaching from SAI, NS NIS, or any other recognised Indian or foreign university. Successful athletes who have participated in the Olympics, World Championships, or won medals in Asian/Commonwealth Games are also encouraged to apply, even if they lack a formal coaching diploma, provided they meet the requisite experience criteria.

The assistant coach positions need to be filled in the following disciplines: Athletics (28), Archery (12), Badminton (16), Basketball (12), Boxing (19), Canoeing (7), Cycling (12), Fencing (11), Field Hockey (13), Football (12), Gymnastics (12), Handball (6), Judo (6), Kabaddi (6), Kho Kho (2), Rowing (11), Sepak Takraw (3), Shooting (28), Swimming (26), Table Tennis (14), Taekwondo (11), Tennis (8), Volleyball (10), Weightlifting (10), Wrestling (22), and Wushu (6).

Steps to Apply for SAI Assistant Coach Positions

Candidates must complete the application process exclusively through the official SAI online portal. The deadline for submission is February 7.

Visit the Official Website: Navigate to the "Jobs" or "Latest Openings" section on sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in.

Navigate to the "Jobs" or "Latest Openings" section on sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in. Registration: Click on the link for "Recruitment of Assistant Coaches" and register using a valid email ID and mobile number.

Click on the link for "Recruitment of Assistant Coaches" and register using a valid email ID and mobile number. Fill the Application Form: Enter personal details, educational qualifications, and professional coaching experience.

Enter personal details, educational qualifications, and professional coaching experience. Document Upload: Upload scanned copies of the NIS Diploma, degree certificates, sports achievement certificates, and a recent photograph.

Upload scanned copies of the NIS Diploma, degree certificates, sports achievement certificates, and a recent photograph. Submit and Print: Review the information for accuracy, submit the form, and download a copy for future reference.

Contract Terms and Remuneration

The positions are being offered on a contractual basis, initially for a period of three years, which may be extended based on performance.

Selected Assistant Coaches will receive a consolidated monthly remuneration in the range of INR 41,420 to INR 1,12,400, depending on their qualifications and experience. The upper age limit for applicants is typically capped at 40 years as of the closing date of the application, with standard age relaxations applicable for reserved categories and ex-servicemen.

Selection Process for SAI Recruitment

The coaches will be selected through a two-stage process: an online computer-based written test followed by a Coaching Ability Test (CAT). The assistant coach position is the entry-level role in Group "B" within the Coaches Cadre. Candidates are eligible for promotion to the next Grade in Group A, which includes Coach, Sr. Coach, Chief Coach, and subsequently high-performance coach, according to SAI recruitment rules. Selected candidates may be posted anywhere across India, and their seniority will be recognised on an all-India basis.

