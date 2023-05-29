New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Citizens of all abilities deserve equal opportunities, said Amitabh Bachchan as he wished Special Olympics Bharat athletes for the upcoming 2023 Special Olympics World Summer Games.

Special Olympics World Summer Games, set to take place in Berlin between June 17 and June 25, will see India sending a contingent comprising 198 athletes and partners along with 57 coaches to compete across 16 sports disciplines at the event.

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani & Others Show You How to Replace Dark Lipstick Shades With Nude Ones!.

In a video message, Mumbai-based Bachchan said 14 athletes and 5 coaches from 5 districts will represent Maharashtra at the 2023 Special Olympics.

"To provide equal opportunities for citizens of all abilities, to participate in sports and physical activities, and to live an active and healthy lifestyle, is a very proud moment for all of our citizens.

Also Read | Taylor Swift and The 1975's Matty Healy To Move In Together After a Few Weeks of Dating - Reports.

"To learn of the commitment of the National Sports Federation recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports of the Government of India, Special Olympics Bharat will send 14 athletes and 5 coaches from 5 districts in Maharashtra to compete at the 2023 Special Olympics. My prayers and best wishes to all the participants," Bachchan said in the video, shared by Special Olympics Bharat.

At the Special Olympics World Games, "people with and without disabilities, people of different nations, cultures, political views, and religions meet and can overcome existing prejudices through the power of sport".

Special Olympics Bharat is "a National Sports Federation accredited by Special Olympics Inc USA to conduct sports and development programmes" all over India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)