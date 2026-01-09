Cody Rhodes will defend his title in Three Stages of Hell match against Drew McIntyre (Photo X@WWEIndia)

WWE’s international tour arrives in Germany on 10 January 2026, as Friday Night SmackDown broadcasts live from Berlin. The event is headlined by a monumental Undisputed WWE Championship match, where Cody Rhodes defends his title against Drew McIntyre in a "Three Stages of Hell" encounter. This high-stakes episode marks a critical stop on the "Road to Royal Rumble," with significant implications for the championship landscape heading into the new year. Fact Check: Did Babar Azam Receive WWE Championship Belt From Roman Reigns, Big Show and John Cena During BBL 2025-26? Here's the Truth.

Tonight's show is being billed as a "mega-episode" on par with a Premium Live Event. As the second SmackDown of 2026, the results tonight will directly influence the matches for the Royal Rumble on 31 January.

WWE SmackDown Timing and Arena

Venue: Uber Arena in Berlin

Timing: 12:30 AM IST

Where to Watch WWE SmackDown Live Streaming in India

In a major shift for the 2026 season, the broadcasting rights for WWE in India have moved exclusively to digital platforms.

Live Streaming: Fans in India can watch SmackDown live exclusively on Netflix. Due to the event taking place in Berlin, the live broadcast will begin at 12:30 AM IST on 10 January.

TV Telecast: There is currently no traditional linear TV telecast for WWE weekly shows in India; Netflix serves as the "exclusive home" for all live flagship programming, including Raw, SmackDown, and NXT.

WWE SmackDown MatchCard

Headline Match: Three Stages of Hell

The rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre reaches its breaking point tonight in a match format reserved for the most intense feuds. To win, a superstar must secure two out of three falls. John Cena Retires: WWE Icon Passes the Baton to Next Generation, Taps out Gunther in Final Pro Wrestling Match of His Illustrious Career.

Beyond the main event, the "blue brand" has confirmed several explosive segments for the Berlin crowd. An Eight-Man Tag Team Grudge Match is set up between Solo Sikoa’s MFTs and Uncle Howdy’s Wyatt Sicks following weeks of tension that culminate in a massive collision. With the Royal Rumble scheduled for later this month in Riyadh, several superstars are expected to officially declare their entry into the 30-man and 30-woman over-the-top-rope matches.

