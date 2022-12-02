18 years old Rudrankksh Patil adds another feather to his decorated cap as he wins Gold medal in 10m Air Rifle event at prestigious ISSF President's Cup 2022. He defeated Sollazzo, whom he defeated on his way to World Championships Gold win a few months back, 16-8 again in the Gold medal match to clinch the title.

Rudrankksh Patil Wins ISSF President's Cup Gold

