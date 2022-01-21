Bengal Warriors and UP Yoddha face off against each other in the latest round of Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 fixtures. The PKL Season 8 clash will be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru on January 21, 2022 (Friday) at 08:30 PM IST as both teams look to register maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha, PKL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

Both teams have hopes of making it into the playoffs and will be hoping to get one over the other to improve their chances. Bengal Warriors currently occupy the fourth spot in the table and will be hoping to widen the gap between them and the teams below. Meanwhile, UP Yoddha are placed fifth and can move into the top four with a win in this encounter.

Where To Watch Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha, on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha, live online streaming.

