Pro Kabaddi League 2025 Points Table Updated Live: The opening game of the PKL season 2 was won by Tamil Thalaivas and they take the top of the table spot after the first match. Puneri Paltan secure a victory against Bengaluru Bulls and are second in the table. The 12th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League kicked off on August 29, 2025, when Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas locked horns at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag. Defending champions Haryana Stellars open their campaign on August 31 against Bengal Warriorz. The most successful side, Patna Pirates, will play their first match on September 1, against UP Yoddhas. PKL 2025 Revised Schedule: Pro Kabaddi League Organisers Announce Chennai Leg Ends on October 10, Delhi Leg Begins on October 11.

With the inaugural edition happening in 2014, the Pro Kabaddi League 2025 is the 12th edition of the grand tournament. This season, 12 premium sides of the sport in India are fighting for the title. The 12 teams: Bengaluru Bulls, Bengal Warriorz, Dabang Delhi KC, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, U Mumba, Telegu Titans, Gujarat Giants, and UP Yoddhas; will face each other in a double round-robin format, followed by the play-offs. The matches will be held in four stadiums, in four cities. The venues are: Thyagaraj Sports Complex in Delhi, SDAT Multipurpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai, Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag (Visakhapatnam), and Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur. Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About PKL Season 12.

Pro Kabaddi League 2025 Points Table

Position Team Played W L T SD Points 1 Tamil Thalaivas 1 1 0 2 2 Puneri Paltan 1 1 0 2 3 Bengal Warriors 4 Dabang Delhi KC 5 Gujarat Giants 6 Haryana Steelers 7 Jaipur Pink Panthers 8 Patna Pirates 9 U Mumba 10 UP Yoddhas 11 Bengaluru Bulls 1 0 1 0 12 Telegu Titans 1 0 1 0

(Updated after match 2)

The PKL 2025 offers a completely different experience in the play-offs, which will be followed by the league phase. This time, teams finishing 5th to 8th will fight in Play-in matches, with the winners progressing to the Eliminators. The 3rd and 4th will face off in a Mini-Qualifier, where the winner moves ahead, while the loser still gets another chance in the Play-off. The roads are better for the top two teams, who meet in Qualifier 1, the winner of which earns a direct slot in the PKL 2025 final. The losing team will have another attempt at the Final via Qualifier 2. The Playoffs journey will now flow through three Eliminators and two Qualifiers, ensuring a thrilling build-up to the Final showdown. In short, the top eight teams will be participating in the play-offs.

