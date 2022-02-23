The Dabang Delhi and Bengaluru Bulls matches are all set to take on each other in the second final 2 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22. This is the second match of the day and in this article, we shall be looking at the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But before that let's have a look at the preview of the match. The match will be played between the teams from the north and south. The fans are quite excited to watch this match. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

The two teams have met each other twice in the season so far. In the first game, Bengaluru Bulls gave a tough time to their opponents in the match. The Bengaluru Bulls registered a 61-22 win. In the second game, Dabang Delhi tried their level best to not let the Bengaluru Bulls walk away with a win. The match ended with a draw of 36-36.

Where To Watch Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls, Semi-Final 2, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls, Semi-Final 2, on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls, Semi-Final 2, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls, Semi-Final 2, live online streaming.

