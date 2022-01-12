Haryana Steelers will take on UP Yoddha in the latest round of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 season. The PKL Season 8 clash will be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru on January 12, 2022 (Wednesday) at 07:30 PM IST as both teams aim to register maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Haryana Steelers vs UP Yodhha, PKL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

Both teams have had an underwhelming season so far as inconsistent results have seen them in the bottom half of the team standings. UP Yoddha are placed eight after two wins in eight games and will be hoping to climb up in the points table. Meanwhile, Haryana Steelers are ninth in the standings and could close the gap on the top four with a win.

Where To Watch Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha live online streaming.

