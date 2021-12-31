Patna Pirates would be locking horns against Bengal Warriors in the Pro Kabaddi League on Friday, December 31. Both sides would be aiming to close out 2021 on a high and it is applicable more for Bengal Warriors, who have not had a good run in recent times. They have lost two matches on the trot--to Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi and it is time they regroup and perform well if they are to avoid a hattrick of losses. The defending champions are currently placed sixth with 11 points from four matches. Patna Pirates are fifth with the same number of points, having played a game less. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8

Patna Pirates have a superior head-to-head record against Bengal Warriors, winning a total of 10 matches in a total of 17 times these sides have faced each other. Bengal Warriors have just four wins with three games ending in draws. Let us take a look at the live streaming details of the game.

Where To Watch Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Dinsey+Hotstar app or website to catch Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors live online streaming.

