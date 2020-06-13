Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Kenenisa Bekele Birthday Special: From Setting Olympic Records to Winning on Marathon Debut, Lesser-Known Facts About the Ethiopian Long-Distance Runner

Sports Team Latestly| Jun 13, 2020 10:00 AM IST
Kenenisa Bekele Birthday Special: From Setting Olympic Records to Winning on Marathon Debut, Lesser-Known Facts About the Ethiopian Long-Distance Runner
Kenenisa Bekele (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Ethiopian long-distance runner Kenenisa Bekele will celebrate his 38th birthday on June 13, 2020 (Saturday). He is one of the most decorated athletes and has won gold medals and silver medals in both the 5,000m and 10,000m events at the 2008 Summer Olympics and 2004 Olympics. Bekele is the most successful runner in the history of IAAF World Cross Country Championships, so on his birthday, we take a look at some facts about him.

Born in Bekoji, Ethiopia, Bekele showed his talent from a very young age and won his very first junior cross country title at 19 by a full 33 seconds. After this, the Ethiopian just kept on improving and in the time period between 2002 and 2006, he won all the short (4 km) and long (12km) races at the IAAF World Cross Country Championships, a feat which no other runner has accomplished even once.

Lesser-Known Facts About Kenenisa Bekele

  • Kenenisa Bekele was born on June 13, 1982 at Bekoji, Ethiopia.

  • Bekele started out as footballer player but soon switched to running.

  • He has won six long (12 km) course and five short (4 km) course titles at IAAF World Cross Country Championships.

  • Kenenisa has a younger brother, Tariku Bekele, who is an accomplished world-class distance runner.

  • Kenenisa Bekele won a gold medal in 5000m and 10,000m event at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

  • Bekele holds the World and Olympic records in both 5000 m and 10,000 m track events.

  • At 2009 World Championship in Athletics, Bekele was the first man to win both 5000m and 10,000m title at same championships.

  • Bekele switched to Marathon in 2014.

  • At his Paris marathon debut in 2014, Bekele won the race with a new course record time of 2:05:03.

  • In 2016, at Berlin marathon, Bekel set a new personal best time of 2:03:03, which he surpassed at the same event in 2019.

  • Bekele married Ethiopian actress Danawit Gebregziabher on November 18, 2007.

  • In March 2020, Bekele broke Mo Farah's record at the London half-marathon by finishing 1min and 18sec faster.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

