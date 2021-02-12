Hi and welcome to the live blog for today. If you wish to get brief updates about the latest happenings in the world of sports, then you have come to the right destination. We shall bring you one-liners of all the latest happenings from the world of sports. In the world of cricket, we are inching closer to the second match against England. The match will be held in Chennai at the Chepauk Stadium. What will add on to the excitement of the players is the return of fans in the stadium. This will surely add on to the excitement of the players who have been playing behind closed doors. IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2021: Pacer Jofra Archer Ruled out of Second Match.

As and when the day proceeds, we shall bring to you the Dream11 team for the second Test match, the weather report for all five days, the preview of the game and a lot of other details. In the world of tennis, we have Novak Djokovic who will be locking horns with Taylor Fritz in the third round of the Australian Open 2021. Dominic Theim will also be taking on Nick Kyrgios in the third round. Rafael Nadal Zapped After Being Subjected to Abuse During His Match Against Michael Mmoh, Officials Boot Out the Fan from The Stands (Watch Video).

In the world of Indian football, we shall have East Bengal locking horns with Hyderabad FC. So overall the day promises to be quite an eventful one. Stay tuned to space for all the regular updates.