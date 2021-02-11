Rafael Nadal had quite an easy day at the office as he was facing Michael Mmoh during the Australian Open 2021. But here was this untoward incident faced by the Spaniard during the match. The game was disrupted by a fan who was hurling abuses at Nadal from the stands. The woman was apparently under the influence of alcohol and even resorted to making lewd gestures at Nadal. Now, this zapped Nadal and was heard saying, “What? Me?” while looking at the lady. The officials sprang into action and booted the lady out the stands. Australian Open 2021: Rafael Nadal Advances to Third Round With Comfortable Win Over Michael Mmoh.

The play was stopped for a while and this frustrated the players and the fans and the lady was asked to leave the game. Talking about the game, Nadal won the match in straight sets. He went on to defeat Michael Mmoh 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 in the third round of the Australian Open 2021. However, the video of the incident went viral on social media.

Check out the video of the incident below:

A fan has been BOOTED from the match for unsavoury language and flipping the bird to Rafael Nadal! 💥😂 Incredible scenes. WATCH: @Channel9 STREAM: https://t.co/7uAf53PWTv #9WWOS #AusOpen #AO2021 pic.twitter.com/jgjv7b1GX2 — Wide World of Sports (@wwos) February 11, 2021

He qualified for the round of 16 after a win in this match. "Maybe she has taken too much gin or tequila. I don't know; it was a strange situation, but funny at the same time. Sometimes there are people for everything around the world," he said during the interview.

