Lewis Hamilton Wins 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix to Seal First Ferrari Victory

Lewis Hamilton clinched his first race victory for Scuderia Ferrari on Sunday, 14 June 2026, delivering a tactical masterclass at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix. Starting from second on the grid, the seven-time world champion maximised an alternative three-stop strategy. The decision paid dividends when a late Virtual Safety Car (VSC) period played perfectly into his hands, allowing him to leapfrog pole-sitter George Russell. India's Kush Maini Triumphs in Barcelona Sprint Race for First F2 Win of 2026 Season.

Lewis Hamilton Claims Barcelona GP

The victory marks a defining breakthrough for Hamilton since his high-profile move to the Italian marquee. Hamilton managed severe tyre degradation on the hot Catalan circuit to break the recent dominance of the Mercedes team. Russell, who started from pole position, was forced to settle for second place after being caught out by Hamilton's strategy shift. McLaren’s Lando Norris completed the podium positions in third, finishing just ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen. Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian Send Social Media into Frenzy After Monaco GP Kiss Goes Viral (Watch Video).

With this result, Hamilton becomes the first non-Mercedes driver to secure a Grand Prix victory in the 2026 season. The historic win heavily disrupts the early-season narrative, providing a massive boost to Ferrari's championship campaign while proving that their latest aerodynamic upgrades have closed the performance gap to the front-runners.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 08:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).