Indian motorsport talent Kush Maini delivered a stellar performance to claim his maiden victory of the 2026 FIA Formula 2 season in the Barcelona Sprint Race today, June 13, 2026. Driving for ART Grand Prix, the 25-year-old showcased exceptional pace and tyre management to cross the finish line a comfortable 7.2 seconds ahead of the field at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. 2026 F1 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix: When is Barcelona GP Qualifying in IST? How To Watch Live Streaming Online in India?

Kush Maini Wins in Barcelona

India is back on the top step! 🏆🇮🇳 Kush Maini claims his third career victory in the Barcelona-Catalunya Sprint 👏#F2 #BarcelonaGP pic.twitter.com/6G0x4QbNK3 — Formula 2 (@Formula2) June 13, 2026

Maini, starting from the front row alongside polesitter Noel León, made a decisive move at the start to seize the lead and never looked back. His dominant drive saw him control the 26-lap race from start to finish, maintaining a significant gap over his competitors throughout.

Barcelona Sprint Race Highlights

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, a demanding 4.657 km (2.894 miles) track with 14 turns, tested the field's endurance and strategic prowess. Gabriele Minì, an Alpine Academy driver with MP Motorsport, put in an impressive recovery drive from seventh on the grid to clinch second place. Nikola Tsolov of Campos Racing, after an intense battle with Minì, rounded out the podium in third. Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian Send Social Media into Frenzy After Monaco GP Kiss Goes Viral (Watch Video).

The Sprint Race saw several exciting overtakes and strategic manoeuvres, but Maini's control at the front was absolute. His ability to manage the Pirelli tyres over the 26 laps was a testament to his growing maturity and skill in the highly competitive F2 Championship.

Maini's victory today will undoubtedly provide a significant boost to his championship aspirations as the 2026 F2 season progresses. His performance has firmly established him as a serious contender, and fans will be eagerly anticipating his next outing in the Feature Race to see if he can carry this momentum forward.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Formula2). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 08:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).