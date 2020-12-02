Indian Para-badminton star Mansi Joshi took to her social media to share her inspiring story and an important message. The 31-year-old is a 2019 BWF Para-Badminton World Champion and achieved the world ranking of No.2 in Women’s singles. Manasi Joshi has won several medals for India at the national and international level and is one of the most celebrated athletes in the country. INSPIRING! Manasi Joshi, Indian Para-Badminton Star, Gets Barbie Doll Modelled to her Likeness.

Taking to her social media, Manasi Joshi wrote that on December 2, 2011, she met with an accident that altered her life and said that on this day every year, she takes time to ‘reflect on the past year and how much life has changed’. The 31-year-old further added that 2020 was a big year for her from world recognition to understanding the finer things in life.

Manasi Joshi reflected on how far she has come in those nine years and said that she is proud of the ‘decisions made’ and ‘herself’ for giving ‘100 % in spite of 10,000 obstacles’. The para-badminton world champions further thanked her coaches, friends, family, doctors and prosthetics which encouraged her and helped her walk again.

In her heartfelt post, Manasi Joshi made a crucial point portraying an important message for all. The 31-year-old said ‘one person cannot bring about a change we desire, it is a combined effort. Please do not be harsh and critical to yourself when such things happen. How much ever care we take, we can never be ready for tragedies. Life sucks, sometimes we get hit by a truck and all we have to do is heal’.

The Indian athlete is an inspiration for many as she has shown the world on multiple occasions that despite struggles, you can rise above them and achieve your dreams, no matter how difficult they seem. ‘Sports helped me break stereotypes, I now want to use that experience to be an enabler for others,’ Joshi had told the TIME magazine.

In October of this year, Manasi Joshi was celebrated with a one-of-a-kind doll modeled to her likeness as a part of Barbie’s SHEROES family. Following this Joshi, said that this kind of representation will have a special impact on young children especially young girls.

‘When a person with a disability looks at the doll, who has not been able to shatter the stereotype associated with the disability and as a woman, be it from any race, colour and culture, they can see that they can do it too or anybody can do it. Once they grow up, they will realise that anything is possible,’ she said.

