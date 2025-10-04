New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): India continued its strong run at the ongoing World Para Athletics Championships 2025 in New Delhi, adding four more medals to its tally on Friday.

Nishad Kumar won his maiden gold medal at the World Para Athletics Championships by setting a new Asian record in the men's high jump T47, while Simran Sharma finished first in the women's 100m T12 final.

Also Read | ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Linsey Smith, Bowlers Star As England Crush South Africa by Record Margin in Guwahati.

On winning gold, Nishad Kumar, while speaking to reporters, said, "I was waiting for this day for years. I gave my best. I am feeling pleased about winning a gold medal."

Sharma dedicated her gold to her husband and stated, "I thought a 100-meter race was unlucky for me because every time something happens with me, but its all about mindset today I have won gold in 100-metre. I want to dedicate my victory to my husband."

Also Read | Most Wickets in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Get Updated List of Bowlers With Highest Wicket-Takers in Eight-Nation Tournament.

Pardeep Kumar also bagged bronze medals in the women's 200m T35 race and the men's discus throw F64, respectively. The four medals on Friday took India's overall tally to 15 - six gold, five silver and four bronze.

"I am feeling very good. This is the first time I have won an international medal. I have won it in my own country and the support of fans, the medals are increasing and will continue to increase," Pradeep said.

Competing at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Nishad Kumar cleared the bar set at 2.14m on his first attempt to clinch gold.

Nishad, a two-time Paralympic silver medalist, clinched the gold medal in the men's high jump T47 event at the World Para Athletics Championships 2025 in New Delhi. He achieved a remarkable leap of 2.14 meters, surpassing his previous Asian record of 2.09 meters set at the 2023 World Para Athletics Championships in Paris.

Although Nishad attempted to break the world record of 2.16 meters held by Roderick Townsend, he fell short, clearing 2.14 meters but unable to conquer the 2.18-meter mark, he attempted three times.

Abdullah Ilgaz (2.08m) of Turkiye and world record holder Roderick Townsend-Roberts (2.03m) of the USA finished second and third, respectively.

In the women's 100m T12 final, Paris 2024 bronze medallist Simran Sharma sprinted to gold with a personal best time of 11.95.

The People's Republic of China's Liang Yanfen finished second after clocking 12.11 (.101), while Spain's Nagore Folgado was third with 12.11 (.104).

The T12 class is meant for athletes with a moderate visual impairment, allowing them to compete with or without a guide runner.

Meanwhile, double Paris 2024 bronze medallist Preethi Pal clinched bronze in the women's 200m T35 after clocking a season best time of 30.03.

Elsewhere, Pardeep Kumar settled for bronze in the men's discus throw F64 final after a season-best effort of 46.23 on his fourth attempt.

The 12th edition of the World Para Athletics Championships has drawn over 2000 athletes from 104 nations, competing across 186 events. India's 73-member squad features 54 men and 19 women. The competition concludes on October 5. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)