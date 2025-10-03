Indian athlete Preethi Pal shines again in the stage of World Para-Athletics Championships as she wins bronze medal in the Women's 200M T35 event. To get into the top three, Preethi had to run her fastest 200m of the season. In the end, she clocked a timing of 30.03 Sec, which is her season's best. This is the third World Championship medal for Preethi, while she already has two Paralympic medals. Stray Dog Bites Kenya's Sprints Coach Dennis Nzomo During World Para Athletics Championships 2025 in New Delhi.

Preethi Pal Wins Bronze Medal in Women's 200 M T35 Event

🚨🚨 JUST IN ♨️♨️ PREETHI PAL WINS BRONZE 🥉 🇮🇳 Preethi Pal ran her fastest 200m of the season (30.03s) to bag Bronze🥉in Para Athletics World Championships - T35 She now has 3 bronze in World's overall to add to her 2 bronze in Paralympics (across 100m & 200m) pic.twitter.com/ZhTD0IjkXn — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) October 3, 2025

