Milkha Singh has been one of the best athletes produced by India. Unfortunately, the former Indian sprinter succumbed to COVID -19 and dies last night. He was 91 and no sooner the news of his demise came in the likes of PM Narendra Modi, Kiren Rijiju, Sania Mirza, Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, Venkatesh Prasad, Sunil Chhetri, Virender Sehwag, Ritu Phogat and others paid tributes. The legendary athlete was hospitalised to the ICU of Mohali's Fortis hospital due to "COVID pneumonia" on May 24, 2021. Twitterati Mourn Milkha Singh’s Demise, PM Narendra Modi, Kiren Rijiju, Sania Mirza and Others Pay Tributes.

He was then moved to PGIMER in Chandigarh on June 3. he was touted to be stable. The news of his death comes in just five days after his wife Nirmal's death. She was an Indian volleyball player and captain of the India women's national volleyball team. The family had released a statement about Milkha Singh's death last night which read, "It is with extreme sadness that we would like to inform you that Milkha Singh Ji passed away at 11.30 pm. on the 18th of June 2021." He was shifted to another hospital due to post-COVID-19 complications and the medical team could not revive him from the state the former sprinter was in.

Tweets:

We may not have seen you compete, but every time we ran fast as kids, we ran 'like Milkha Singh'. And for me, that will always be the legend you leave behind. You didn't just run, you inspired. Rest in peace, sir. #MilkhaSingh pic.twitter.com/SbwrqJJHx9 — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) June 19, 2021

Virender Sehwag

The great man #MilkaSingh ji has left us in body, but the name Milkha will always live on as being synonymous with courage and will-power. What a man. My sincere condolences to his family. Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/AW2FbM3zg1 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 19, 2021

Anil Kumble

Deeply saddened to hear the passing of Milkha SinghJi. His legacy will live on… a true legend and an icon. Condolences to his family and friends. 🙏🏽 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) June 19, 2021

Ritu Phogat

Your story inspired millions of people and will keep inspiring more…… RIP legend 💔🙏🏼 #MilkhaSingh pic.twitter.com/V7qAyP34nc — Ritu phogat (@PhogatRitu) June 19, 2021

Sachin Tendulkar

Rest in Peace our very own ‘Flying Sikh’ Milkha Singh ji. Your demise has left a deep void in every Indian’s heart today, but you shall keep inspiring several generations to come. pic.twitter.com/ImljefeUEN — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 19, 2021

Gautam Gambhir:

The Flying Sikh has flown away but the legend shall live on forever! #MilkhaSingh — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 19, 2021

VVS Laxman

Sad to hear the passing away of the legend #MilkhaSingh ji. His legacy will live on for generations to come. My heartfelt condolences to his family and well-wishers. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/YgSRGaH9iP — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 19, 2021

Venkatesh Prasad

What #MilkhaSingh ji achieved through his grit, determination, hardwork and exemplary talent will remain a part of Indian sports folklore. A life to be celebrated. My Condolences to his family. Om Shanti 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/i1g270kKf3 — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) June 19, 2021

Milkha Singh made his name in the track by winning four gold medals at the Asian Games. The former Indian sprinter also won a gold medal at the 1958 Commonwealth Games in Cardiff.

