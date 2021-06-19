PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute

I had spoken to Shri Milkha Singh Ji just a few days ago. Little did I know that it would be our last conversation. Several budding athletes will derive strength from his life journey. My condolences to his family and many admirers all over the world. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2021

Sania Mirza Tweets

Had the honour of meeting you and you blessed me so many times .. the kindest and warmest 🤲🏽 RIP Milkha Singh sir .. the world will miss a legend like you .. #MilkhaSingh — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 18, 2021

Rest in Peace!

A huge loss for the sport of athletics today. Rest well #MilkhaSingh ji. — Anju Bobby George (@anjubobbygeorg1) June 18, 2021

Kiren Rijiju Offers Condolences

मैं आपसे वादा करता हूँ मिल्खा सिंह जी कि हम आपकी अंतिम इच्छा को पूरा करेंगे। India has lost it's star. Milkha Singh Ji has left us but he will continue to inspire every Indian to shine for India. My deepest condolences to the family. I pray for his soul to rest in peace🙏 pic.twitter.com/mQVRvfozkB — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 18, 2021

RIP The Flying Sikh

There are sporting legends and then there is Milkha Singh, the first great track and field athlete of post independence India. When you think of Milkha sir, it’s an inspiring story of overcoming early personal tragedy to achieve national glory. Salute you ! RIP #MilkhaSingh — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) June 18, 2021

RIP

Absolutely shattered. The Flying Sikh, Sardar Milkha Singh ji is no more @sports_tak #RIPMilkhaSingh — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) June 18, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)