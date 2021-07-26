Mirabai Chanu made the nation proud after winning a Silver Medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on day 1 of the mega event itself. But here is a chance for the weightlifter to win a Gold Medal. Wondering HOW? Here's the answer. So as per a report by India Today, Chinese weightlifter Zhihui Hou has been asked to undergo a dope test just a couple of days after her winning the Gold Medal. The report further states that there will be further tests in the first sample to see if Hou had taken any medicines before the contest. Tokyo Olympics 2020: Mirabai Chanu Bags Silver Medal for India; Taapsee Pannu, Sonam Kapoor and Others Celebrate Weightlifter’s Iconic Win.

If the Chinese weightlifter fails the dope test, then Mirabai will win the Gold Medal. Hou had scripted a record in Snatch as she lifted 94 kgs and followed it up by 116 in Clean and Jerk which was yet another record. The Indian on the other hand lifted 87 in snatch and successfully lifted 115 in Clean and Jerk. Mirabai went for 117 but could not lift the same and thus she won a Silver Medal. A well-known journalist from India Today also took to social media and spoke about the dope Test.

Tweet:

Why is the Chinese gold medal winning athlete who beat Chanu is being tested for dope 2 days later? There is a message in the Indian group in the village that says she is being tested and to watch out what happens. Members of the indian delegation not saying much! #TokyoOlympics — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) July 26, 2021

So far India has only won a medal in these three days. Big names like Manika Batra have already crashed out of the event. Only Sharath Kamal proceeded to the next round.

