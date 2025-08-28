Mumbai, August 28: Competing for the first time since the 2024 Paris Olympics, Chanu lifted a total of 193 kg--84 kg in snatch and 109 kg in clean and jerk--securing the top spot and a direct qualification for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, with her win at Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Ahmedabad on Monday. Let us look at her top five accomplishments in the sport. Mirabai Chanu Wins Gold Medal On Return, Secures Top Spot in 48 Kg Category at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2025.

Olympic Medalist

During the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Chanu secured a silver medal in the 49 kg category, with a total lift of 202 kg, with her clean and jerk lift of 115 kg making an Olympic record. She became the first Indian weightlifter to win a silver at the grand event and the second Indian weightlifter after Karnam Malleswari to win an Olympic medal.

Two-Time World Championships Medalist

In the 2017 World Championships in Anaheim, she secured a gold medal in 48 kg category, later getting a 49 kg silver in the 2022 edition of the competition.

Two-Time Commonwealth Games Gold Medalist

Chanu secured back-to-back CWG gold in 48 kg and then 49 kg in 2018 Gold Coast and 2022 Birmigham editions. She had kick-started her CWG journey with a silver in 48 kg way back in Glasgow during 2014. Year Ender 2024: A Year of Turbulence for Mirabai Chanu and Indian Weightlifting’s Unfulfilled Dreams.

A Four-Time Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships Gold Medalist

Chanu, with her recent 48 kg category comeback gold at Ahmedabad, is a four-time gold medalist at the aforementioned competition, with golds in 2013, 2017 and 2019. She bagged a silver at Pune in 48 kg back in 2015.

Asian Championships Bronze Medalist

In the Asian Championships held at Tashkent back in 2020, Chanu secured a bronze medal in the 49 kg category.